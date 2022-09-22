City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If you are looking for a new job or a career change, now might be the time. The City of Calgary is hiring for several jobs with great pay.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website has over 50 jobs available right now for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a couple of the highlights of what is available.

Annual Salary: $99,744 – $156,928

What: The Manager, Natural Environment & Adaptation is accountable to lead a team in the newly established Climate and Environment division. In addition to shaping this new division, you will provide leadership, strategic oversight, accountability, and cross-corporate collaboration for The City of Calgary’s natural environment and adaptation responsibilities, including environmental planning and policy, climate adaptation, and environmental programs.

Annual Salary: $86,967 – $131,311

What: As the Material and Surface Restoration Engineer, you will be responsible for the development and implementation of pavement rehabilitation and maintenance strategies for various Contract activities, approving all contract documents for pavement rehabilitation projects.

Annual Salary: $71,249 – $106,069

What: The Workforce Analyst is responsible for advancing the Calgary Police Service’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and human resources modernization through the establishment of workforce analytics and the development of analytical products, systems, and tools. This involves using strategic counsel and analysis to develop and sustain a Workforce Analytics Program that will analyze, forecast, monitor, and inform member recruitment, movement, training, inclusion, and development. The Analyst plays a key role in CPS strategic workforce planning and works as an integral member of the People Strategy & Analytics Resource Team by assisting, coordinating, and leading HR initiatives and projects to identify strategies and solutions for workforce issues.

Annual Salary: $79,059 – 119,373

What: As an Information Security Advisor, you will be responsible for supporting the strategic and tactical initiatives of the Information Security Compliance & Advisory team. You will also be working with business units to develop, implement and promote information security and risk-aware culture following an Enterprise Security Risk Management (ESRM) approach.

Annual Salary: $112,611 – $179,517

What: Reporting to the Director of Mobility, as the Manager of Calgary Parking you will be accountable for and oversee the strategic direction and operational management of the Division in alignment with the Corporate Strategy and Department goals. As a member of the Mobility Management Team, you will be expected to foster an inclusive leadership approach that promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion, as well as psychological and physical safety. As a strategic decision-maker, you will possess political acumen and have experience in leading transformational change and enabling innovation.