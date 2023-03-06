Two massive Team Town Sports stores are opening in Calgary

A new sports retailer is coming to Calgary later this year, with two massive locations set to launch in the city.

Team Town Sports is coming to YYC and sells everything for “hockey, basketball, soccer and baseball, and all sports in between,” according to its website.

The first Team Town Sports locations will open in May 2023 and will be located at:

Market Mall, Calgary, Alberta (opening May 11 ) – 3412 49th Street NW, #100 and approximately 26,000 square feet

Heritage Mall, Calgary, Alberta (opening May 24) – 33 Heritage Gate SE, Unit 33, and approximately 34,000 square feet

A third store is also opening up in Ontario in July.

A planned expansion for Team Town Sports will result in an estimated 25 locations coast-to-coast, creating between 2,000 and 2,200 new jobs for all Canadians.

“By making it a place where all customers can access the equipment they need to play and train for the team sports they love, Team Town Sports represents the reinvention of the sports retail experience,” said Chad McKinnon, president of Sporting Life Group, in a news release.