Tea Funny, a popular spot for bubble tea, dim sum, and snacks, just opened a new location in Calgary.

Located on Macleod Trail, this is the second outpost for the bubble tea shop. The first spot can be found at 1323 Centre Street N.

Specializing in bubble tea and dim sum, some of the other hot snacks include chicken wings, rice balls, and other appetizers, while other refreshing drink options include fruit smoothies and cold slushies.

The fun snack menu includes dishes like crispy scallops, crab bites, chicken fingers, and squid rings, to name a few. There are more than 10 flavours of chicken wings, rice balls with sauce, and of course, dim sum.

Address: 10440 Macleod Trail, Calgary

