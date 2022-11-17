FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Tea Funny: Bubble tea shop opens new location in Calgary

Nov 17 2022, 8:17 pm
Courtesy of Tea Funny

Tea Funny, a popular spot for bubble tea, dim sum, and snacks, just opened a new location in Calgary.

Located on Macleod Trail, this is the second outpost for the bubble tea shop. The first spot can be found at 1323 Centre Street N.

Specializing in bubble tea and dim sum, some of the other hot snacks include chicken wings, rice balls, and other appetizers, while other refreshing drink options include fruit smoothies and cold slushies.

The fun snack menu includes dishes like crispy scallops, crab bites, chicken fingers, and squid rings, to name a few. There are more than 10 flavours of chicken wings, rice balls with sauce, and of course, dim sum.

There is Sui Mai, a traditional Chinese dumpling made with pork, shrimp, and finely minced vegetables, seasoned and then served as dim sum.

The refreshing drinks here go perfectly with the hot and salty street food-style food, like a banana smoothie, or an avocado chocolate smoothie if you’re looking for something richer.

As for the tea, there are options for oolong, fruit, flavoured milk, iced, and brown sugar. From an iced black sesame milk tea to a brown sugar fresh milk latte, there’s something for every palate.

Tea Funny

Courtesy of Tea Funny

Tea Funny

Address: 10440 Macleod Trail, Calgary

