Tate McRae repped Flames at NHL All-Star Game

The Calgary Flames weren’t completely excluded from this year’s All-Star festivities.

After trading their only representative, Elias Lindholm, to the Vancouver Canucks just a day before things got started, it seemed like the team’s only presence at the All-Star Game would be their mascot Harvey the Hound.

That wasn’t the case, as they got some help from one of the celebrity captains, with Calgary-born Tate McRae repping the Flames while taking photos with some Colorado Avalanche stars.

McRae didn’t stop there with her love of the Flames. Though she was the captain of Team MacKinnon, she let her Calgary colours fly during the player draft when she chose Lindholm to be a part of her team.

“I’m sad; he just got traded from my hometown team, the Calgary Flames,” said McRae just before selecting Lindholm.

McRae has not been shy about showing her Flames passion at the Saddledome this season. Over the holidays, she took in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with her brother Tucker and her dad.

Tate McRae is pumped to see the @NHLFlames collect the W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MIcd8hVAuT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2023

The 20-year-old pop star has seen her career take off in recent years. She started as a dancer, appearing on the Ellen Degeneres show multiple times in her youth and placing third in the competition show So You Think You Can Dance.

McRae released her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, in 2022 to commercial success and followed it up with her immensely popular sophomore album, Think Later, in 2023. The most popular song on that second album, Greedy, features McRae driving a Zamboni, showing that she isn’t afraid to embrace her Canadian roots even if she has become an international sensation.

McRae performed that song along with some others during a break at the All-Star Game on Saturday. Unfortunately, no Flames gear was seen during the performance.

Though Flames fans would have preferred to have a player of theirs taking part in the festivities, having one of the most popular singers in the world going to bat for your team has to be a cool consolation prize.