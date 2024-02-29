"I'm so excited": Grushnikov thrilled to be joining the Flames organization

The Calgary Flames’ newly acquired prospect Artem Grushnikov couldn’t be more ecstatic to join the organization.

Grushnikov was part of the package the Flames received last night in a trade that saw Chris Tanev head to the Dallas Stars. The Flames also received a 2024 second-round pick, as well as a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

The overall feelings of the deal are mixed, though there is reason to be excited about Grushnikov. The 2021 second-round pick is viewed as a steady, stay-at-home defenceman. which is similar to Tanev’s game.

The trade came as a surprise to the 20-year-old, who is in his first professional season. He admitted that he was initially shocked when he heard the news.

“It was emotional. Especially for me, it’s my first year, I’m a young player,” Grushnikov said to Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg on Flames Talk. “When it happened, I was so emotional and surprised.”

As surprised as he initially was, that quickly turned into excitement. It was clear during his interview just how thrilled he is to be heading to Calgary.

“I’m really excited. I’m so excited,” Grushnikov said.

Grushnikov has appeared in 44 games with the Texas Stars of the AHL this season, during which time he has amassed a goal and four helpers. He has been a big part of the Stars’ penalty kill, and will likely play a similar role for the remainder of the season with the Calgary Wranglers.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy pointed out last night that he isn’t at all worried about Grushnikov’s lack of offensive upside given that the organization already has two high-end offensive blue-line prospects in Jeremie Poirier and Hunter Brzustewicz. There’s still plenty of ways to go for Grushnikov to be an NHL defenceman, but it’s clear Conroy has optimism that he will get to that level.