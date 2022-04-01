Taiko Canteen is back in business!

Back in January, the much-loved business announced it would be putting things on hold until it could fully reopen due to ever-changing pandemic restrictions.

“We appreciate all the support and look forward to the day this is all behind us,” read the post.

It appears that today, April 1, is officially the day the team is back for takeout and dine-in.

Located at 3851 Manchester Road in southeast Calgary, Taiko Canteen was and is a fixture in the neighbourhood.

After starting as a humble food truck, the concept found its home in a sprawling 3,000-sq-ft food market and music hall.

The eclectic lunch and dinner menu offers a wide variety of fantastic pub-style food, with a great selection of rotating beer taps. It also has a can’t-miss nine-hole mini-golf course in the centre of the space that makes it one of the most fun bars to grab a bite in Calgary.

To celebrate its return, not only will Taiko Canteen be offering unlimited Lucky Putt on Sundays for just $10, but also tons of other amazing deals.

It’s a great reason to return here or see the remarkable space for the first time.

Four-dollar tacos, $5 lucky putt, $6 draft, $9 cocktails, and $10 hot chicken sandwiches and mouth watering smash burgers are just a few other perfect reasons, as well.

The hot chicken, bao tacos, and friendly service don’t hurt, either.

Always priding itself on being a welcoming space, Taiko Canteen offers employment opportunities to those who may not have it easy. The creators always wanted to make a difference and remain vocal advocates for social change.

We are so happy to see the team back in Calgary.

Taiko Canteen

Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE, Calgary

Instagram