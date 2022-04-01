Taiko Canteen and Lucky Putt finally reopens in Calgary today
Taiko Canteen is back in business!
Back in January, the much-loved business announced it would be putting things on hold until it could fully reopen due to ever-changing pandemic restrictions.
“We appreciate all the support and look forward to the day this is all behind us,” read the post.
- You might also like:
- 5 funniest April Fools' Day pranks from Alberta food spots
- Iconic country bar Ranchman's says it's returning and people are losing it
- Inside Calgary's highly anticipated craft brewery opening today (VIDEO)
It appears that today, April 1, is officially the day the team is back for takeout and dine-in.
Located at 3851 Manchester Road in southeast Calgary, Taiko Canteen was and is a fixture in the neighbourhood.
View this post on Instagram
After starting as a humble food truck, the concept found its home in a sprawling 3,000-sq-ft food market and music hall.
The eclectic lunch and dinner menu offers a wide variety of fantastic pub-style food, with a great selection of rotating beer taps. It also has a can’t-miss nine-hole mini-golf course in the centre of the space that makes it one of the most fun bars to grab a bite in Calgary.
To celebrate its return, not only will Taiko Canteen be offering unlimited Lucky Putt on Sundays for just $10, but also tons of other amazing deals.
It’s a great reason to return here or see the remarkable space for the first time.
Four-dollar tacos, $5 lucky putt, $6 draft, $9 cocktails, and $10 hot chicken sandwiches and mouth watering smash burgers are just a few other perfect reasons, as well.
The hot chicken, bao tacos, and friendly service don’t hurt, either.
Always priding itself on being a welcoming space, Taiko Canteen offers employment opportunities to those who may not have it easy. The creators always wanted to make a difference and remain vocal advocates for social change.
We are so happy to see the team back in Calgary.
Taiko Canteen
Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE, Calgary