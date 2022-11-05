Sutter reverts to old lines in hopes of sparking slumping Flames

What’s old is new again for the Calgary Flames.

Flames coach Darryl Sutter is reverting to his old lineup set after his squad has had an “unacceptable” run and dropped three straight contents following the hottest start in franchise history.

Sutter experimented with his lines nearly a week ago with his team sporting a 5-2-0 record, flipping struggling winger Jonathan Huberdeau to the left side along with Nazem Kadri, the team’s leading scorer, and Andrew Mangiapane.

It also elevated Milan Lucic to the second line with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.

No more.

“No, there wasn’t a spark there, but we were 5-1 with those lines,” Sutter said Saturday morning. “I had the brilliant move of moving guys around, and we’ve been 0-for-3 so they can take some accountability, responsibility.

“We move guys around to try to get some wingers going. I don’t think it was very effective. So it’s up to them guys; instead of the centremen doing all the work for them, maybe a handful of wingers can do a little bit more now.”

“You try to win hockey games more than talk about homestand.”#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter looks ahead to tonight's game vs. the Devils. pic.twitter.com/OV8BPBjm5s — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 5, 2022

Sutter will reunite the trio of Huberdeau, Lindholm, and Toffoli, leaving Kadri with Mangiapane and Dillon Dube. The third line of Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund, and Trevor Lewis will be reunited, too.

Lucic will drop to the fourth line with Kevin Rooney and Brett Ritchie.

“I think obviously we’re confident with whoever we play with,” winger Andrew Mangiapane said. “There’s a lot of good players in this room. You’ve just kind of got to go out there and focus on yourself and play your game and not focus on anyone else’s game. Just go out there and do what you can to help the team win.”

“Keep moving forward and be a good team tonight. That’s all we can focus on, going out there and playing our game.” Andrew Mangiapane on facing New Jersey tonight at the ‘Dome. pic.twitter.com/TQxHqtmf8f — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 5, 2022

Here is how the Flames are expected to line up against New Jersey:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Brett Ritchie

Defence

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar

Connor Mackey — Michael Stone

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom, who is 4-2-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, will start for the Flames.