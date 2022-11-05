SportsHockeyFlames

Sutter reverts to old lines in hopes of sparking slumping Flames

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Nov 5 2022, 6:54 pm
Sutter reverts to old lines in hopes of sparking slumping Flames
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What’s old is new again for the Calgary Flames.

Flames coach Darryl Sutter is reverting to his old lineup set after his squad has had an “unacceptable” run and dropped three straight contents following the hottest start in franchise history.

Sutter experimented with his lines nearly a week ago with his team sporting a 5-2-0 record, flipping struggling winger Jonathan Huberdeau to the left side along with Nazem Kadri, the team’s leading scorer, and Andrew Mangiapane.

It also elevated Milan Lucic to the second line with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.

No more.

“No, there wasn’t a spark there, but we were 5-1 with those lines,” Sutter said Saturday morning. “I had the brilliant move of moving guys around, and we’ve been 0-for-3 so they can take some accountability, responsibility.

“We move guys around to try to get some wingers going. I don’t think it was very effective. So it’s up to them guys; instead of the centremen doing all the work for them, maybe a handful of wingers can do a little bit more now.”

Sutter will reunite the trio of Huberdeau, Lindholm, and Toffoli, leaving Kadri with Mangiapane and Dillon Dube. The third line of Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund, and Trevor Lewis will be reunited, too.

Lucic will drop to the fourth line with Kevin Rooney and Brett Ritchie.

“I think obviously we’re confident with whoever we play with,” winger Andrew Mangiapane said. “There’s a lot of good players in this room. You’ve just kind of got to go out there and focus on yourself and play your game and not focus on anyone else’s game. Just go out there and do what you can to help the team win.”

Here is how the Flames are expected to line up against New Jersey:

Forwards

  • Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
  • Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
  • Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Trevor Lewis
  • Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Brett Ritchie

Defence

  • Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
  • Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar
  • Connor Mackey — Michael Stone

Goalies

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom, who is 4-2-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, will start for the Flames.

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.