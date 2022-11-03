Darryl Sutter is tight-lipped from here on out.

So don’t bother asking.

When queried about the status of rugged, dependable defenceman Chris Tanev, who missed both practice Wednesday and an optional morning skate Thursday, Sutter was anything but forthcoming.

And he doesn’t plan to be moving forward.

“Don’t waste time at press conferences asking about who plays, okay?” Sutter told media. “Until here’s a mandate from the league that says who plays and who’s not I don’t think it’s up to the head coach to give information to the other team.”

Sutter did actually answer a similar question in regards to Noah Hanifin in advance of a game against the Buffalo Sabres two weeks ago, citing his blueliner as “probably” playing. Hanifin ended up not suiting up in the tilt.

A lack of lineup disclosure isn’t anything particularly new for the veteran coach who ranks 10th all-time in wins among bench bosses, with 704 victories to his credit over tenures with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and two separate stints with the Flames.

The two-time Stanley Cup-winning skipper, who can be both charming and unforthcoming at times when it comes to his media dealings, doesn’t play that game with starting goalies, either.

He’s not letting that nugget out.

“Don’t ask that question anymore, right?” Sutter said on October 20. “This is not baseball where you have to send out the starting pitcher.”

Tipping a starter, or any roster player for that matter, in the playoffs, is seemingly a no-go for any head coach, though Sutter did call Tanev an “option” while he was playing through a torn labrum and separated shoulder in the playoffs five months ago.

An October question about a goalie or a November inquiry on a rearguard who hasn’t missed a regular-season skate with the organization to date is now a non-starter for Sutter.

Because he ain’t tellin’.