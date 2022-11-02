The start can’t be what Jonathan Huberdeau imagined when he joined the Calgary Flames.

Suffice it to say, he’s sputtered, somewhat, out of the gate.

Huberdeau, who finished tied for second in NHL scoring last year with Johnny Gaudreau at 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists), hasn’t quite fired on all cylinders as he’s adjusted to a more northern climate at the Saddledome this season.

The former Florida Panthers standout has just five points (one goal, four assists) through his first eight twirls with the Flames.

“I think Jonathan has to speed his game up, that’s for sure,” coach Darryl Sutter said following Calgary’s 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

"Guys have to be a bit more predictable to each other." #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter on what he is looking for from the group in the upcoming games.

Huberdeau, acquired alongside MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick for fellow 100-point getter Matthew Tkachuk this summer, sits fifth in Flames ice-time among forwards with an average of 16:40 minutes per game.

It’s yielded him one even-strength point despite ranking third on the team in offensive zone starts at 20.3%.

“That pace isn’t just moving,” Sutter clarified to media on Wednesday. “That pace is also seeing what’s there and the way the game is played more.”

In fact, the 29-year-old Huberdeau, who signed the richest contract in Flames history shortly after the acquisition, sits with a share of the eighth spot in goals (1), seventh among forwards in expects goals (1.5), and ninth in expected goals per 60 minutes (0.67) behind the likes of Kevin Rooney, Blake Coleman, and Dillon Dube.

He’s also ninth in goals per 60 minutes (0.45) behind the likes of fourth-liners Brett Ritchie and Trevor Lewis.

"I've just got to focus on my game and be better." Jonathan Huberdeau shares his thoughts on his play and looks ahead to the final two games of the homestand.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Huberdeau said. “Obviously it hasn’t been easy for me at the beginning of the year. I’m way better than what I am right now. I think he’s right. I’m thinking a little bit too much out there and I’m not moving my feet as I used to last year. I think I’ve got to start doing that.

“I want to do it as soon as possible, but I have to relax and kind of play my game. I know I’m a good player. I’ve got to come back to the basics.”

It’s been an adjustment to say the least for the player who set an NHL record for assists by a left-winger last season.

“I think players like that that are cerebral guys, right, the way they see the game, but you’ve got to do it moving,” Sutter said of Huberdeau, who does sit tied for third on the team with a 0.63 points-per-game mark.

“I think sometimes you can little bit paralyze yourself.”