Sutter revamps top line look as part of Flames forward shuffle

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is shuffling the deck.

Sutter, whose club has started the season with a 5-2-0 record, mixed and matched all four lines in practice on Monday morning after a slow start for his initial top unit of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, and Tyler Toffoli.

“Quite honest, the reason we’re all talking about chemistry is because there’s new players at the top end,” Sutter told media Monday. “That’s the only reason people are talking about chemistry.

“Also, there’s got to be finish there.”

Huberdeau, who was tied for NHL scoring with 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) last season, has one goal and four assists, and Toffoli has three goals and five points. Elias Lindholm, who netted an NHL career-high 42 goals and 82 points in 2021-22, has two goals and three points.

“Jonathan’s a really good 200-foot player,” Sutter said. “I think there’s been way too much talk about goals, assists, and points and last year and all that. It’s so different. And when that happens, then it’s like ‘okay, I’ve got to score more.’

“If he does everything else and he’s a good player. He does everything else and that’s the result, but if you don’t do everything else that’s you don’t get the result. Instead of putting pressure on yourself to score or make that play, just play the game.”

Each has played seven games and the trio has combined for just one even-strength marker.

Huberdeau has split from the group, joining Nazem Kadri — the Flames’ leading scorer with nine points (four goals, five assists) — and Andrew Mangiapane. Lindholm and Toffoli skated with Milan Lucic, according to Sportsnet’s Pat Steinberg.

Dillon Dube, previously with Kadri and Mangiapane, has joined the third line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, and Trevor Lewis, Brett Ritchie, and Adam Ruzicka — yet to make his season debut — skated as the fourth trio. Kevin Rooney was the 13th forward.

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Trevor Lewis — Adam Ruzicka — Brett Ritchie

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

The Flames could debut these fresh lines on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome.