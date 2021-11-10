The diverse and mouth-watering flavours of the Philippines are coming in tenfold thanks to a brand new pop-up set to go live in Calgary on November 17.

Kafé Kusina is an event hosted by talented chefs Kelsey Claro and Emmanuel Amoranto of A1 Bodega & Café.

The duo serves up a variety of sought-after comfort foods, snacks, pizzas, and pasta every day at their café, but they have now decided to switch things up and bring Filipino flavours to this unique pop-up event.

Kafé Kusina will offer an incredible a la carte menu with a wide range of amazing Filipino dishes.

You’ll be able to try everything from light snacks to fulfilling home-style dishes that can transport your tastebuds to the beautiful country without moving an inch from your seat.

The event will come complete with specially curated cocktails designed to pair well with the flavours and textures of their menu items, and of course, a bumping playlist featuring Filipino musicians, transforming this pop-up into an all-immersive dining experience.

The menu items include Adobong Mani, which are fried red skin peanuts tossed in garlic, chillies, and a dash of soy sauce; Pork Belly Lechon, which is a Filipino staple dish with a unique twist; and plenty of other Southeast Asian favourites.

This menu will be available from November 17 to December 5, and reservations online are highly recommended, click here to make one now.

When: November 17 to December 5

Where: A1 Bodega & Café – 1213 First Street SW, Calgary

