Sucre Patisserie just opened a third location in Calgary
Sucre Patisserie and Café in Calgary has earned a top-notch reputation for itself in the city’s bakery scene, serving up freshly baked pastries and hand-crafted artisan coffees on the regular.
As if things couldn’t get any sweeter, the bakery worked its magic and opened two brand new locations this year.
In addition to operating their original shop located at 1007 8 Street SW, Calgary, Sucre Café opened a second location at 810 Center Street NE on November 6.
Just over one month later on December 9, the bakery announced the opening of the third location in Brookfield Place, 225 6 Avenue SW.
Sucre Café makes awesome croissants, and some of its most popular items include the Almond Croissant, Ham & Cheese Croissant, the Egg & Avocado Croissant Sandwich, and its Mango Mousse Chiffon Cake.
The French-inspired bakery is where you’ll be able to grab a comforting cup of coffee, a quick lunch on the go, and even a Christmas wonderland cake to complete your holiday celebrations.
The newest location in Brookfield Place is open Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Sucre Café
Address: Brookfield Place – 225 6 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-5505
Address: 810 Center Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-5505
Address: 1007 8 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-5505