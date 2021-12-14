Alberta's only pizza vending machine is in downtown Edmonton

In the mood for some pizza but running short on time? Don’t worry, you can get some from a pizza vending machine in downtown Edmonton.

The PizzaForno vending machine can be found on the MacEwan University campus, serving patrons 24/7 with made-fresh artisan pizzas, ready in under three minutes.

The MacEwan location is the sole spot for the pizza vending machines in Alberta, and just the third location in all of western Canada.

To start, customers will be able to choose from four different selections on a digital screen: Hawaiian, BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, and Meat Lovers.

Each 12-inch pizza is made fresh, with an authentic Italian approach that includes romana crust, fresh, all-natural, locally sourced ingredients and delicious, quality cream and tomato sauces.

Each pie is freshly topped and stored in the refrigerated section of the PizzaForno. Once customers place their order on the screen, a robotic arm takes their selection from the refrigerated section and slides it into an oven.

Once it’s cooked, the pizza is placed in a box and delivered to you.

If you are looking to do some pizza baking at home, you can opt for the cold option, which lets you take the boxed pizza home with you to bake in your oven, in mere minutes.

The futuristic food machines first launched in Canada back in 2018, with a location in Toronto.

So head out and experience a pizza vending machine right here in Edmonton. The future of food has arrived!

Where: MacEwan University, Robbins Health Learning Centre (10910 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

