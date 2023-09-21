We all love a classic Subway sandwich, right? Well, get ready to say yes to even more goodness Canada — Subway’s latest campaign is saying “Yesway!” to new adventures and of course, new Subway Series subs.

In celebration of Subway’s new chef-crafted series of 15 delish sandwiches, Subway is encouraging fellow Canadians to say “Yesway” by bringing its Yesway Booth on tour to major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, and most recently, Calgary!

The Subway Series menu features brand new sandwich creations like the Stampede Brisket, with tender brisket and a tangy BBQ sauce; and the Suprimo, an Italian-inspired option loaded with delicious deli cuts and tangy signature sub sauce — it’s the favourite of 13-year-old Canadian Competitive Skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, who defied gravity this weekend at Subway Canada’s Big Fay Moment.

Helping women, girls, and non-binary skateboarders connect with skaters

Encouraging Canadians to have fun and say yes to new adventures, Subway Canada is unlocking new experiences and celebrating new tastes — just like the ones in the new Subway Series menu!

This weekend, Subway Canada’s Yesway Booth touched down in Calgary. Together, Canadian Competitive Skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert, Olympian Annie Guglia, and 100% Skate Club, Calgary’s place for women, girls, and non-binary skateboarders, hosted an epic trick competition that challenged Canadians to say Yesway to some exhilarating quests.

Hitting up a local Calgary skate park, some lucky skaters scored some major prizes and got to participate in Fay’s Big Air Moment — showing off gnarly tricks with the chance to meet De Fazio Ebert and Guglia in person.

Giving back to the local community

Subway Canada also donated to 100% Skate Club to contribute to their goal of supporting women and girls of all skill levels in skateboarding; a shared priority between the local community and Subway Canada.

It’s events like these that bring people together for the common good of sport and great food. The Yesway Booth has already popped up in other major Canadian cities like Toronto for Subway’s Slampede and Vancouver for Christine’s Bella Challenge — inviting visitors to unlock awesome perks like merch, gift cards, Subway Series samples, and of course, these epic experiences.

Does this sound like something you’d enjoy? Yesway! Keep your eyes peeled for more awesome Subway Canada activations across the country — and don’t forget to treat your tastebuds to some of the delicious creations in the brand-new Subway Series lineup.

But wait — there’s more! Use the promo code YESWAY when ordering your Subway Series Sub to add a bottled drink and bag of chips for just $2.

Yesway, all day, every day!