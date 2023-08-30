Earlier this year, Subway made a bold move to pivot its well-known build-it-yourself model and launch the Subway Series, featuring 15 brand-new chef-inspired options. So far, they’ve proven that amazing things happen when you just say “Yesway!”

To celebrate, the Subway Yesway Booth will be touching down in major cities across the country and you can find the Booth today, August 30, at Toronto’s Harbourfront from 10 am until 2 pm.

Toronto’s Yesway Booth will invite Canadians to literally say “Yesway” and unlock exciting prizes like basketball jerseys and Subway gift cards to try out the new Subway Series for yourself. You can also score tickets to an exclusive VIP event being held by Subway, happening later in the day.

Yesway Booths that are soon to pop up in cities across Canada celebrate new experiences, new adventures and new tastes — like the tangy Suprimo or Stampede Brisket from the Subway Series menu.

Revamping the menu to include a new line of 15 crave-able sandwiches, the new Subway Series menu has reinvented how you can order your favourite sandwich by offering simply delicious options that help you grab and go as you please.

Canadians can live the Yesway lifestyle and use promo code YESWAY to order the ‘Just Say Yesway’ combo, by adding a drink and chips to their Subway Series sub for only $2!

So come down today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 10 am until 2 pm to check out Subway’s Yesway Booth and just say “YESWAY” to see what amazing things can happen!

Subway Yesway Pop-Up

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Where: Near Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Tickets: Entry is free for everyone who attends