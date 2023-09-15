How to stream Flames games at the Young Stars Classic

The NHL season isn’t set to begin just yet, but Calgary Flames fans can still check out some exciting hockey action starting tonight.

The Young Stars Classic is set to begin later this evening. The tournament will feature the four Western Canadian teams in the Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets.

Unfortunately, the event, which is set to take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, won’t be televised. However, any fans who want to tune into the action will have a number of different ways to do so.

All three of the Flames’ games in the tournament will be streamed on a number of platforms, including CalgaryFlames.com, the Flames’ official YouTube page, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans can also click play on the link below to watch tonight’s action.

For those who may not be able, or want, to watch the games, you can also listen to the action on Sportsnet 960 The FAN.

The Flames have 25 players in total who will be participating in the event, including some of the organization’s most exciting prospects. The most intriguing of all is Matt Coronato, who the Flames selected 13th overall in the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old forward was able to get in his first NHL game to conclude the 2022-23 season and has a legitimate chance of earning a spot with the Flames out of training camp this year.

Another forward prospect worth tuning in to watch is Samuel Honzek. The Flames selected the 6-foot-4, 18-year-old winger with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft, and believe he has an opportunity to develop into a top-tier power forward at the NHL level. This will be a big opportunity for him to make a big impression on management, the coaching staff, and the fans who will be tuning in.

Tonight’s game for the Flames will see them take on the Canucks at 8:30 pm MT. They will be back in action tomorrow night versus the Oilers at 8:30 pm MT, before playing their third and final game on Monday morning at 11 am MT against the Jets.