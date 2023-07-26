Flames sign 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to entry-level deal

The Calgary Flames have signed 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract that will carry an average annual value of $950,000.

The 18-year-old winger was selected 16th overall by the Flames at this year’s draft after registering 23 goals and 56 points in 43 outings with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL this past season. He also suited up for an additional four playoff games, where he scored a goal and added three helpers.

“We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year’s draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September.”

While Honzek is far from a finished product, there is plenty to like about his game. He stands at a massive 6-foot-4, 186-pounds, and despite that can skate as good as anybody. Heading into the draft, his skating was considered to be his strongest asset by the Elite Prospects 2023 NHL Draft Guide.

“He fakes cutbacks in one direction before going the other, turns to wait for pressure to arrive before accelerating, and combines the edges with in-motion handling to slip around defenders.”

Honzek provides the Flames with another excellent young prospect to help build toward what seems to be a bright future. With other young players in the fold such as Jakob Pelletier, Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf and Matt Coronato, this Flames team is one to look out for in the years to come. For now, expect Honzek to spend another season in the WHL, where he will look to continue rounding out his game.

More to come…