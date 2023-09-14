Lanny McDonald hits a hole in one at Flames' charity golf tournament

Former Calgary Flames star Lanny McDonald is thought of for his outstanding hockey abilities, but it turns out he is a pretty good golfer as well.

McDonald, who is a big part of the Flames alumni, was golfing in the Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic on Wednesday afternoon. The 70-year-old proved that age is just a number, as he was able to hit a hole in one at GlenEagles in Cochrane.

The 1989 Stanley Cup champion made the ace on hole 12, where he was swinging a seven-iron from 172 yards out.

The #CalgaryFlames Legend 🐐 Lanny McDonald got a hole-in-one at the @NHLFlames charity golf classic today Now that’s National League 🎥: IG/@NewNineGolf pic.twitter.com/5KOw4P9jVi — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) September 14, 2023

As you can see from McDonald’s reaction in the video, he is absolutely thrilled at the accomplishment, and who can blame him? Many great golfers can go their entire golfing careers without an ace, yet the former Flame was able to do so at 70.

McDonald, who was born in Hanna, Alberta, spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being traded to the Colorado Rockies. He would go on to play parts of three seasons with the Rockies before being traded to the Flames in exchange for Bob MacMillan and Don Lever.

McDonald came to the Flames with high expectations and delivered in a big way, registering 215 goals and 406 points in 492 games. He also served as the captain for the Flames during the 1983-84 campaign, and then co-captained them with Jim Peplinski for an additional five seasons.

McDonald’s 215 goals in a Flames uniform rank fifth all-time in franchise history, while his 406 points are 15th. As for his career totals, he suited up for 1,111 games, scoring 500 goals and 1,006 points. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992.