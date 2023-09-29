How to stream tonight's Flames-Oilers game

Excitement is in the air in Alberta, as the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are set to face off tonight at the Saddledome.

Many will be in attendance to watch tonight’s outing between the two bitter rivals. Those choosing to watch from home, however, will be disappointed to hear that the game will not be broadcast. Thankfully, both the Flames and Oilers have you covered.

Tonight’s game, as well as any other Flames game that isn’t broadcasted moving forward, will be available to stream through the team’s official website. They have been great about giving fans access to these games as they had all three of their outings at the Young Stars Classic available for streaming as well.

As for the Oilers, they will be streaming the game on their Oilers Plus app. Entering the promo code ROOKIE2023 gives fans a one-year membership at a discounted price of $23.99.

Tonight’s affair versus the Oilers will be the third exhibition game for the Flames early in this 2023-24 season. Their first came back on September 24, in what was a 10-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks, while their second was on Wednesday night, where they defeated the Winnipeg Jets by a 3-2 final. They also took on the Seattle Kraken in a split-squad game on September 25.

There will be plenty of talent in the Flames lineup tonight, as players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund, and Elias Lindholm will be up in front, while Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev will be on the back end. Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar are the two expected goaltenders.

Another player to keep an eye on tonight is Matt Coronato. The 13th pick from the 2021 draft is pushing for a roster spot this season and will need to impress the Flames coaching staff in these moments in order to do so.

As for the Oilers, their big guns Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl won’t be in the lineup tonight, nor will some of their other top-scoring talent — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, and Connor Brown. They won’t have many regulars on the back end either, but will be dressing Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue between the pipes.