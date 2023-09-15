"That's what I want to do": Coronato hoping to earn roster spot with Flames

Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato doesn’t believe he needs to spend time in the AHL this season.

The 13th pick from the 2021 draft appears hungry and willing to do whatever it takes to earn a spot with the Flames out of training camp. He got a taste of the NHL in game 82 of the 2022-23 season, and is eager to suit up for more in the very near future.

“That’s what I want to do,” Coronato said when asked about the potential of playing for the Flames this season. “All I can do is come out and play my hardest and work my hardest. That’s definitely my goal, and I’m excited for everything to get started.”

Coronato’s first chance to make an impression will come tonight, as he is one of 25 players the Flames have brought to Penticton as part of the Young Stars Classic. He and his teammates will be taking on the Vancouver Canucks this evening to kick things off.

Since being drafted by the Flames, Coronato has spent the past two seasons with Harvard University, where he scored a combined 38 goals and 72 points in 68 games. Prior to being drafted, he played with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, where he scored 48 goals and 85 points in 51 games during his draft-eligible season.

While his goal-scoring abilities are undeniable, one area of Coronato’s game that has been called into question is his skating. When speaking with media on Friday morning, he admitted that he put plenty of focus on improving that area this summer.

“Something that was big for me this summer was that I worked with Danielle [Fujita], our skating coach, a lot,” Coronato said. “She’s been a big help to me. I think skating is a huge part of the game, and it’s something that I’ve been focused on. I’m glad I got to work with her so much.”