Aw jeez, here we go again: Season five of "Fargo" set to film in Calgary

Good news, film production buffs: another show is set to come to Calgary – and it’s one that’s been here before.

YYC’s film industry continues to boom, with a number of notable movies and TV series (including upcoming HBO series The Last of Us) choosing our city and the surrounding area for production. Now, acclaimed series Fargo is slated to return to Calgary.

The show was created by Noah Hawley and chronicles tales of deception, mystery, and murder in Minnesota, which all somehow lead back to Fargo, North Dakota.

According to Production Weekly, season five of the show will film in Calgary. An anthology series from FX, Fargo was filmed almost entirely in and around the city – except for season four.

Seasons one through three of Fargo were filmed in Calgary from 2014 to 2017, before the production opted to move to Chicago for season four, which starred Chris Rock.

It’s not yet known who will appear in season five of the show, but with Fargo previously featuring actors including Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, and Martin Freeman, we can almost guarantee that there will be some big names.

There’s sure to be plenty of other production action going on in the city while we wait for Fargo to return, as The Last of Us is still filming in the area, along with alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara’s memoir High School and season two of Joe Pickett.

Plus, Alberta-shot Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield, just wrapped and is set to premier on April 28, 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled for film sets and celebrities in the city, YYC!