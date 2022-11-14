These are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Alberta

If you drive a pick-up truck, SUV, or luxury car, better keep a close eye on it.

According to a new report from Équité Association — a non-profit organization that helps Canadian insurance companies fight fraud — all of these high-end vehicles, regardless of manufacturer, are targets for car thieves.

“Not only does auto theft cost Canadians millions of dollars each year, the proceeds of this illegal activity also fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally,” said Bryan Gast, vice president of investigative services at Équité Association, in a statement.

The organization says cities like Calgary and Edmonton are rich hunting grounds for organized auto theft crime rings that funnel stolen vehicles overseas to sell for profit.

The report, released on Monday, reveals the top 10 most stolen vehicles across the country in 2021.

So, who made the list?

Coming in at number one is the Ford F350 Series — 3.85% (220) of the 5,718 trucks on the road were stolen.

The truck came in third place nationally with 1,182 (0.4%) stolen of the 292,127 being driven.

How are these vehicles being stolen at such alarming rates?

Équité says car thieves are taking advantage of technology.

One tactic is relay attacks, also known as keyless theft, which is when the thief uses a device that fools the vehicle into thinking its own remote key fob is nearby. This unlocks the car and allows the ignition to be started.

Another gambit is cloning your car’s keys through the on-board diagnostic port.

As for where these cars go when they’re stolen, Équité says they’re usually sent to the Port of Montreal to be shipped overseas.

“Not only is auto theft costly, it places a burden on our criminal justice system and creates undue personal and financial hardship for Canadians who have been a victim of this type of crime,” reads the report.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada.