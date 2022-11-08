A Calgary bar is on the hunt for its lost debit machine

A Calgary bar is searching for the debit machine that was taken from their bar last week.

Eden Fraser is the social media and event manager for Revival Brewcade, and he says the debit machine went missing late last week.

“Our staff member was working on Thursday evening and noticed that the machine was not where she had left it. The machine was set down behind the bar and was taken less than 10 minutes later. Someone had reached over and grabbed it when she was assisting someone else. We pulled this place apart to make sure they hadn’t grabbed it and dropped it somewhere in the brewery, unfortunately with no luck.”

Fraser says they don’t have any leads as to where it could be.

“Unfortunately, we have absolutely no idea. We have no leads whatsoever. We haven’t heard anything from anybody, and it happened just out of view from the cameras.”

Revival Brewcade is a brewery and arcade on 9th Avenue SE and they had to run things short-handed this past weekend.

“We’re currently running with only 1 payment machine, which definitely slows down service from behind the bar. We don’t enjoy keeping people waiting, so it does make a difference even with something so simple as taking payment.”

And these machines aren’t cheap to replace. Fraser says getting a new one is basically not an option for the Calgary bar.

“The provider we are with charges a “Lost or Stolen” fee, plus the price of replacement of the machine on top of that. So it came out to about $500. I know this may not seem like a lot, but as a business that has taken a hit from COVID, and with our slower season coming up, unfortunately, it’s just not a bill we’re able to cover at the moment.”

Obviously, we are getting into a time where Christmas parties are going to be happening and people are going to be out partying.

If you are looking for a place to go downtown and want to support Revival there are ways to do it.

“We always have lots of fun events happening during the weeks, like Free Pinball Monday, Free Comedy Tuesday, Classic Console Game Battle Wednesdays, Pinball tournaments on Thursday, and more! We have happy hour every day, and food deals almost every day as well. We will have tons of fun gift baskets with merch leading up to the holidays.

Fraser does have a message for the people who have tried to help so far.