"Has no place in Calgary": White supremacy posters spotted on C-Trains

Many on social media are worried after pictures appear to show posters on Calgary trains promoting a white supremacist group.

The posters and stickers are promoting the “Wild Rose Activity Club” which is allegedly a recruitment tool for a group called “The Hammerskins.”

They have phrasing like “Get Active, Train, Seize Victory” along with “No More Waiting” and “Now is all we have”

The neo-Nazi group has taken credit for racist banners in Calgary in the past.

When reached for a comment, the City of Calgary stated it is committed to safety for all Calgarians.

“We want to ensure that all who live, work, and visit Calgary feel safe. We have zero tolerance for this type of graffiti. It has no place in Calgary, and we condemn this in the strongest possible way,” reads the statement.

“The City as an organization will never stop its efforts in making public spaces hate-free for all Calgarians, including removing posters such as these whenever we come across them.”