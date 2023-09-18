Stay Cafe, an exciting new Korean dessert spot in Calgary, just opened.

This spot, located in the charming Heritage House building, serves up coffee, croffles, and light meals.

This unique eatery, bake shop, and cafe is affordable and makes its croffles fresh and made to order.

Croffles are an amazing marriage of croissants and waffles and here they come topped with toppings like Nutella, marshmallows, and caramel, to name a few.

There is a large menu of delicious and fresh sandwiches here as well.

“Come visit us at Stay Cafe and embark on a culinary journey that will tickle your taste buds and warm your soul,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “We can’t wait to share these delectable creations with you.”

“See you soon!”

Go in and treat yourself to a sweet and/or savoury item at this new wallet-friendly spot.

Stay Cafe

Address: 8500 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram