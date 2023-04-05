Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House: New location opening in Calgary
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a huge global brand and now a THIRD location in Calgary will be coming soon.
Serving up signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, this restaurant has many other choices for breakfast and a long list of lunch ones.
There are already two locations in Calgary, one at Unit 223, 4307 130th Avenue SE and a second one at 11420 Sarcee Trail NW. This location will be at 7516 Macleod Trail SE, Unit 1A.
Breakfast plates, Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes are fantastic menu options here, but the chain has made a name for itself because of the pancakes, waffles, and French toast.
Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles are just a few of the signature recipes you can find here.
If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.
There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.
If you love a menu with delicious breakfast items and great lunch options, check out this spot.
Stay tuned for details on the opening of this new YYC location.
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House
Address: 7516 Macleod Trail SE, Unit 1A, Calgary
With files from Hogan Short