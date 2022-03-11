After missing out on St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans over the last two years due to the pandemic, celebrations are back in full force this year, and there are tons of things to do in Calgary to help bring the luck of the Irish your way.

The annual holiday falls mid-week in 2022, but you can bet that YYC will still be donning shamrock-coloured clothing, cheers-ing with green beer, and searching for rainbows and pots of gold.

Whether you want to enjoy a pint at your local pub, try a slice of green bread, or shop local and win prizes at the farmers’ market, there’s sure to be a way for everyone to toast the patron saint of Ireland on Thursday, March 17.

Here are 11 Emerald Isle-inspired ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary this year.

Check out a Beer Maker’s Dinner at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino

What: Enjoy an exclusive chef-created four-course Irish dinner alongside expertly matched local Banded Peak Brewing beer in the Deerfoot Inn & Casino’s Wild Horse Pub.

When: March 17

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Wild Horse Pub, Deerfoot Inn & Casino (#1000 – 11500 35th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $59.95

Celebrate at Honey Bar with a St. Patrick’s Day mega-party

What: Hit up a massive party in Calgary this St. Patrick’s Day at Honey Bar. Dance to club anthems, Top 40 hits, hip hop, house, and mashups all night long, and cheers the holiday with one of Honey’s creative cocktails.

When: March 17

Time: 10 pm

Where: Honey Bar (1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $15

Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Delta Calgary South

What: This St. Patrick’s Day, take in Chef Mike Frayne’s delicious four-course meal, expertly paired with wine choices, while you enjoy tunes from Alberta’s own Celtic Routes at the Delta Calgary South. Choose to have your meal from the atrium balcony of a private guest room, or opt for main floor seating.

When: March 17

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Calgary South (135 Southland Drive SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $159

Get lucky at the Calgary Farmers’ Market St. Paddy’s celebrations

What: Head to the Calgary Farmers’ Market on March 17 for its “Get Lucky” St. Patrick’s Day celebration, a fun-filled day of prizes, green cotton candy, and Irish entertainment. Try your luck on the Wheel of Food Fortune, listen to the Calgary Fiddlers and Bow Valley Fiddlers, and watch a performance by the Gott-Hughton Irish Dance Academy.

When: March 17

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Calgary Farmers’ Market South (510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free entry

Take in the celebrations at Calgary’s Irish Cultural Society

What: Get into the true spirit of the day with celebrations at the Irish Cultural Society. Both Bunratty Hall and Hickey’s Bar will be open for the event, and Certain Flair Catering will be serving up Guinness stew and sausage rolls. Music will be provided by The Kevin Friel Trio and there will be dance performances by Brady Academy and Possak Hampshire Academy of Irish Dance.

When: March 17

Time: 5 pm

Where: The Irish Cultural Society of Calgary (6452 35th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: $5 for members, $10 for non-members

Toast St. Paddy’s at Jamesons Pub

What: In honour of St. Patrick, both Jamesons Pub locations are offering a $12 Irish breakfast and pints of Alexander Keith’s and Guinness for $5 from 9 to 11 am. Plus, there will be live music sets and a DJ to drink along to from noon until close.

When: March 17

Time: Beginning at 9 am

Where: Jamesons Pub Brentwood (3790 Brentwood Road NW, Calgary) and Jamesons Pub 17th Ave (1230 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase, $5 cover after 11 am

Ring in St. Patrick’s Day at Craft Beer Market

What: Both Calgary Craft Beer Market locations have a lineup of shenanigans all day long, with entertainment, a live DJ, giveaways, and specials. Find an $8 O’Taco-Jamo combo, $5 Jameson Cold Brew, $8 Irish Mules, and more.

When: March 17

Time: Doors open at 11 am

Where: Craft Beer Market Downtown (345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary) and Craft Beer Market Southcentre (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

What: This edition of the Calgary Zoo Sunday brunch features St. Paddy’s-inspired decor and drool-worthy dishes such as Guinness Braised Beef Stew, Shephard’s Pie, and Roasted Alberta Inside Round, along with buffet favourites, a free-flowing chocolate fountain, and more.

When: March 20

Time: First seating from 9 to 10:30 am, second seating from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Run in the Original St. Patrick’s Day Road Race

What: Don your green running gear and join the annual St. Patrick’s Day Road Race. There are both five- and 10-kilometre routes available, and after your run, check out the photo booth and enjoy a post-race meal of Simple Simon Pies, Lucky Charms, and Cobs Bread, along with beer available from Village Brewing.

When: March 13

Time: 10K begins at 9 am, 5K begins at 9:20 am

Where: Montgomery Community Centre (5003 16th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: $35

Celebrate All Green Everything at The Canadian Brewhouse

What: Put on your greenest outfit and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Canadian Brewhouse with drink specials, green beer, and the chance to win a trip for two to Ireland. Guinness and Bud Light tankards will be on special for $8.99 or get an Irish Dangle for $5.99.

When: March 17

Time: Doors open at 11 am

Where: All five Calgary Canadian Brewhouse locations – Mahogany (#700 – 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary), Harvest Hills (#1200 – 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard North, Calgary), Township (#100 – 80 Longview Common SE, Calgary), University District (#220 – 3953 University Ave NW, Calgary), and Northgate (425 36th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Eat green pastries from Glamorgan Bakery

What: Order St. Patrick’s Day-themed pastries from this beloved Calgary bakery, and bring the luck of the Irish with green cookies, donuts, icing, and even bread.

When: Open 7 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 7 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. Online orders must be placed by 4 pm two days before your desired pick up date

Where: Glamorgan Bakery (3919 Richmond Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase