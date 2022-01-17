Special weather statement issued for Calgary with frigid gusts expected

Batten down that hatches. A special weather statement is in effect for Calgary, with strong winds and a big drop in temperatures expected.

Environment Canada issued the watch Sunday morning, advising that strong winds, snow, blowing snow and a rapid drop in temperature is expected for southern Alberta Monday night.

“Strong northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h will develop early this evening along the central foothills and will move southward thought the night,” the EC statement said. “Gusty winds will reach Calgary in the evening and Lethbridge by midnight. These winds will taper off from the north overnight.”

Near the start of the winds a brief period of intense snow is expected, which may cause visibility to be suddenly reduced to zero in snow and blowing snow.

In addition to the winds and snow, a rapid drop in temperature will occur with the northwest winds. Temperature drops of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius are possible in a short period of time. Wet surfaces may freeze causing icy conditions.

Environment Canada adds motorists should be prepared for poor travel conditions.

The same weather system is also bringing freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to central Alberta.