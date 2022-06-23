Space Robo Chicken, a new fried chicken spot in Calgary, might be the first sign of our surrender to the robots.

Opening this fall on Macleod Trail, this place will have robots in the kitchen making all of the fried chicken.

That’s right…robots.

It’s a pretty wild concept and one we can’t wait to see (and taste for ourselves) when it opens in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Robo Chicken (@spacerobocalgary)

The food menu as Space Robo Chicken seems pretty great no matter who (or what) is cooking it.

The menu seems to be made up of main chicken and fried chicken, with drumsticks, wings, breasts, thighs, and boneless pieces available in either flavour.

There are also seven different burgers options, with classics like the original or cheeseburgers, or wilder options such as the bulgogi, teriyaki, or spicy grilled versions.

Classic fried chicken joint side dishes will also be served here, like fries, popcorn chicken, pickled radish, and salads, to name a few.

It’s unclear right now if robots will be making ALL of the items on the menu or just the fried chicken. We can’t wait to find out.

Stay tuned for all updates on this new fried chicken spot. The opening date is currently set for September 25, 2022.

Space Robo Chicken

Address: 118-6008 Macleod Trail Southwest, Calgary

Instagram