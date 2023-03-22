People are sharing all of the best parking and driving "hacks" in Edmonton

Have you ever wanted to know how to navigate the city like a pro?

There’s probably been a time or two where you wished you had changed lanes sooner or regretted getting on the Anthony Henday when there was likely an easier way.

A post on r/Edmonton discussing Edmonton “life hacks” had no shortage of tips and tricks for making your Edmonton driving experience feel like smooth sailing. And yes, the West Edmonton Mall parking lot was covered.

Here’s what people had to say.

“The middle two lanes on Gateway Blvd will never ‘surprise’ end. As well, you avoid the construction. This is true all the way downtown,” one helpful commenter said.

Someone had a tip for anyone driving from downtown to the southside during the afternoon rush hour. “When heading south via the High Level during the PM rush hour, you can save a good 15 minutes by simply sticking to the right curb lane,” they wrote.

One commenter had a really handy tip for people who park downtown — download the epark app to validate your parking in the comfort of your car instead of walking to the machine.

Don’t want to download the app? The virtual machine available here works just as well.

According to multiple commenters, the BuyBuyBaby entrance is the least busy option at West Edmonton Mall.

“If you have to drive across the south side between 4 and 6 pm, use 23 Avenue instead of the Henday. It’s quicker,” another suggested.

“If you have to go from south to north during rush hour or any time tbh, take 119th instead of 111th,” a commenter responded.

Someone else had a suggestion for if you need to pick someone up at the airport:

“Park in the 7-11 parking lot until they are ready at a certain door. They send a text, you drive through the loop, you pick them up and drive home,” they said.

And finally, someone pointed out the time saved by taking the LRT.

“The LRT from downtown to Century Park takes me 25 minutes. Driving home from downtown takes me 80 minutes (I live deep southside).”

What are your Edmonton parking/driving hacks? Let us know in the comments.