Someone is leaving adorable little snow ducks around a Calgary campus

Following yesterday’s massive snow dump in Calgary, it looks like someone took the opportunity to “quack people up” with some unique snow statues around a university campus.

Small ducks made out of snow were found popping up around the University of Calgary campus on Thursday, bringing some much-needed cheer to students braving the winter weather.

Whoever is leaving these little snow ducks around the University of Calgary campus today, thank you for your service ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJ8Hr1fKxh — Faye Salins (@BombayDiva) January 18, 2024

Around 6 centimetres of snow piled up in Calgary yesterday, with some more of the white stuff on the way tonight.

Good news for those who aren’t loving the winter weather: Calgary is set to see a 32°C temperature swing by next week!