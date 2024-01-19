NewsWeather

Someone is leaving adorable little snow ducks around a Calgary campus

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jan 19 2024, 12:15 am
Someone is leaving adorable little snow ducks around a Calgary campus
@BombayDiva/Twitter

Following yesterday’s massive snow dump in Calgary, it looks like someone took the opportunity to “quack people up” with some unique snow statues around a university campus.

Small ducks made out of snow were found popping up around the University of Calgary campus on Thursday, bringing some much-needed cheer to students braving the winter weather.

Around 6 centimetres of snow piled up in Calgary yesterday, with some more of the white stuff on the way tonight. 

Good news for those who aren’t loving the winter weather: Calgary is set to see a 32°C temperature swing by next week!

