Snow and sun: A 30°C temperature shift is coming to Calgary this week

It’s been a week of snow and cold weather up until now in Calgary, and while it’s not going away just yet, some warmer temperatures are on the horizon.

The nights have been getting so cold in the city that it hurts your face to step outside (the main barometer Calgarians use to measure the cold).

The city is getting a brief reprieve from the cold and snow on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 7°C before snow comes back around on Thursday. Even if the snow is on the way though, the cold doesn’t hit until overnight, with the daytime high that day sitting at 10°C.

However, it’s not going to be long before we’re plunged back into the snow and cold, with the latter hitting its biggest low on Saturday night. The overnight low on Saturday is -20°C, and those cold temperatures will stick around for the rest of the weekend.

The good news, though, is warm weather is around the corner with anticipated temperatures of above zero for next week.