The February forecast for the Prairies is out and it's a roller coaster

January is creeping to a close, and as we look forward to what some of February has in store for us, the Farmers’ Almanac says the Prairies should expect a roller coaster of weather.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts that at the start of February, there will be “heavy mountain snows west of the Rockies and continued very cold temperatures in the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains,” with the specific dates of February 1 to 3.

Temperatures are then set to moderate with a “very light wintry mix for the Rockies” from February 4 to 7 before frigid air smacks the Rockies from February 8 to 11, rapidly spreading to the east.

More cold weather is forecast to hug the Prairies from February 12 to 15, and “unseasonably cold weather continues for the Louis Riel holiday in Manitoba, as well as Family Day in Alberta and Saskatchewan.”

You might also like: Winter's retreat: Calgary forecast to sit in the TEENS this weekend

Alberta's top 75 employers are hiring and the perks look awesome

An iconic Alberta town was just named one of the world's "best places to visit"

Its spring outlook for the country is also just as messy, with a “chilled and rainy” setup in store for the Prairie provinces.

“Warm weather will take its time arriving in Canada in spring 2024. Storms are expected at the beginning of the season, bringing a combination of heavy rain and snow to many areas of the country,” the Farmers’ Almanac added.