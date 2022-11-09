Alberta is so cold it smashed 30 records with temperatures not seen in a century

More temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Wednesday, as parts of the province endured a deep freeze that made them some of the coldest places on Earth.

According to a weather summary from Environment Canada, more than 30 (that’s right, 30) spots in the province broke their records for minimum temperature records this morning.

“Another cold night led to 33 daily minimum temperature records being broken in Alberta this morning (November 9, 2022),” the federal weather agency stated.

Listing all of the records shattered this morning would be wildly long, so we rounded up some of the grandest that occurred, including one that had stood for more than a century.

The areas below set minimum temperature records:

Vauxhall Area

New record of -30.0ºC

Old record of -28.9ºC set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Red Deer Area

New record of -29.3ºC

Old record of -26.1ºC set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Lethbridge Area

New record of -28.8ºC

Old record of -27.8ºC set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Calgary Area

New record of -23.8ºC

Old record of -23.3ºC set in 1902

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Three Hills Area

New record of -31.3ºC

Old record of -28.9ºC set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Environment Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

Their summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

According to the weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, Three Hills was the second coldest place on the planet Wednesday morning, only surpassed by a spot in Antarctica.

