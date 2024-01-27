Back country skier found dead in Banff National Park after apparent fall

A back-country skier fell to his death on Friday afternoon while climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park.

Lake Louise RCMP received a call about an apparent fall yesterday afternoon. Parks Canada visitor safety and emergency crews responded to the call and found the skier dead at the scene.

The RCMP reported that it looked as if he had fallen while climbing the Aemmer Couloir, a mountain frequented by experienced back-country skiers.

While his name has not been released, the man has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Saskatchewan. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

Lake Louise RCMP reported that the investigation is ongoing. However, no foul play is suspected.