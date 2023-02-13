Man found dead at a popular ice climb in Banff National Park

RCMP say a man was found dead at a popular ice-climbing location in Banff National Park earlier this week.

Mounties said on February 10 at approximately 11 pm, a Parks Canada visitor safety officer received a report of an abandoned car parked at the trailhead to the Polar Circus Ice Climb.

The caller was concerned about any climbers who might still be out because it was getting dark.

Officers arrived at the ice climb the following day at 10:30 am and launched a drone and unfortunately, a short time later, located a deceased 42-year-old male of no fixed address.

A rescue was mobilized and the man was removed via helicopter.

Lake Louise RCMP added that the man’s cause of death has not yet been determined and is pending an autopsy after incorrectly stating earlier that it had been deemed accidental.

Avalanche Canada describes the Polar Circus ice climb as “the most sought-after ice climb in the world and is the ultimate route for an ice climber to tick off,” adding that the climb is located on Cirrus Mountain.