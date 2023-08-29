News

Hiker found dead on mountain just outside of Banff townsite

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell

Aug 29 2023, 3:06 pm
Hiker found dead on mountain just outside of Banff townsite
Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

A hiker from Calgary was found dead yesterday after they were reported missing over the weekend in Banff National Park.

On Sunday just before 4 pm, Banff RCMP were advised of an overdue hiker and upon further investigation, revealed that the hiker’s car was parked at the Banff airstrip.

Parks Canada was engaged and used its visitor safety team to assist in the search.

On Monday at approximately 11 am, Parks Canada located a body on Cascade Mountain while doing an aerial search. Shortly after, ground crews located the 64-year-old Calgary resident, who was unfortunately deceased.

The cause of death is not deemed to be suspicious.

