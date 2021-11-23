The skating rink at Olympic Plaza has officially opened for the season

A gorgeous skating spot in downtown Calgary has officially opened for the season, as the rink at Olympic Plaza welcomes skaters for a spin.

The plaza was built in 1988 for the Olympic Winter Games and is home to the city’s only refrigerated outdoor ice surface.

According to the City of Calgary website, the rink has opened, and you can visit it from 6 am to 11 pm. Plenty of time to get your skate on!

If you don’t have your own pair of skates, you are in luck. You can rent skates, helmets and skating aids here.

Rental availability may be different than skating hours.

So pack that thermos of hot chocolate, grab your skates and call up your friends or significant other. One of the best things to do in our downtown core this winter is back.