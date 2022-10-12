A great sign: Silver Inn Restaurant's stolen sign has been returned

One day after the owners of the recently closed Silver Inn Restaurant alerted the public that their sign was stolen, it has been found.

The now-retired owners posted on the Silver Inn Facebook page that the sign was found last night at 10:45 pm.

They thanked Cst. Hamel and Cst. Dahlseide of District 3 Calgary Police Service, along with the media and the public for bringing attention to this story.

“Without all your support, the sign would probably be lost as a trophy to some heartless thief. Once again, our family owes you for your endless support over the 47 years and now this. We are blessed!! Thank you, thank you.”

The owners discovered their sign was stolen on what was supposed to be their first official day of retirement. In the comments of a Facebook post, they said they learned that the sign they have had for almost 50 years was missing when they watched the news that evening.

The sign has been in their family since 1975.

Earlier this year the owners announced they were retiring, bringing an end to a restaurant that was at the top of a lot of lists for must-visit places for food in Calgary.

This obviously wasn’t how they wanted to start retirement, but at least the story does have a happy ending.