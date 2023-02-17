Man charged after show home sexual assault in Calgary

Calgary Police have charged one man in connection to a sexual assault that happened at a show home in the southeast earlier this month.

According to police, a man entered a show home in Alpine Park and presented himself as a potential home buyer on January 31.

As a female employee gave the man a tour around the home, police say he confined her to a room and proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent. When the woman said she was going to call the police, the man fled the show home.

With assistance from the public and media, Calgary Police have charged Zubair Hanif with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

The 46-year-old will appear in court on Thursday, March 16.

Calgary Police thank the public and media for their assistance in helping advance this investigation.

Anyone with any more information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.