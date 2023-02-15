Alberta teacher charged after student assaulted at school

RCMP in northern Alberta have charged a man after a student reported they were allegedly assaulted by their teacher last October.

Lac La Biche RCMP said on October 19, 2022, members received a report that a young person had been assaulted by their teacher at a local school.

The child received minor injuries as a result of the assault, according to an RCMP news release.

On December 29, 2022, a 59-year-old resident of Lac La Biche was charged with one count of assault.

He was released on conditions and will appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on March 13.