Woman sexually assaulted in Calgary show home and police searching for suspect

Calgary Police are on the search for a suspect wanted in a terrifying sexual assault at a show home in Alpine Park.

According to police, a man entered a show home in Alpine Park on Tuesday evening and presented himself as a potential home buyer.

As a female employee gave the man a tour around the home, police say he confined her to a room and proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent. When the woman said she was going to call the police, the man fled the show home and drove away in a dark-coloured SUV. Police describe it as similar in style to an older model Toyota RAV4.

After collecting CCTV footage and speaking with the victim, police investigators confirmed the involvement of an unknown man. After they were unable to identify the man, police are now turning to the public for their help.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged man, approximately 6’ to 6’2” tall, with a heavy build, medium complexion, and a thick brown and grey beard. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey jacket or hoodie, blue pants, and a black toque.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.