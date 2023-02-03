Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Calgary Police have charged a massage therapist with sexual assault after an incident involving a client last month.

Police were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy in Northeast Calgary on Saturday, January 28. They say the staff was informed by a client that an act had occurred involving an independent contractor who worked at the clinic.

The victim claims the incident occurred during a scheduled massage appointment.

After an investigation, 51-year-old Genesis CAPE has been charged with one count of sexual assault. CAPE is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Police say the staff at Rhema Gold Physiotherapy contacted police right away and they thank them for their cooperation throughout this investigation.

Calgary Police encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault to contact them, no matter when the incident occurred, at 403-266-1234, or by calling 911 if they are in immediate danger. The police go on to say that there is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and they encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.