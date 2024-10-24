Calgary Flames welcome back two key injured players to practice

The Calgary Flames saw two injured teammates hit the ice for morning skate today.

Both Yegor Sharangovich and Samuel Honzek participated in this morning’s practice as they continue to manage their respective ailments.

Sharangovich was expected to be a top offensive contributor for the Flames but was placed on injured reserve (IR) days before their season opener. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, though the team has stated it’s a lower-body issue.

Though the 26-year-old remains on the IR, the fact that he was skating with his teammates ahead of tonight’s game versus the Carolina Hurricanes indicates progress is being made.

Sam Honzek also taking the morning skate today. He’s missed the last two games with an upper body injury. #Flames https://t.co/Ku9Hs0lqIk — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 24, 2024

Sharangovich was excellent in 2023-24, his first season as a Flame, scoring a team-leading 31 goals in 82 games. Once he is able to return, fans should expect to see him in a top-six role.

Honzek hasn’t missed as much time, as he was able to suit up for the first four games of the season. He’s since sat out the past two due to an upper-body injury that came after being on the wrong end of a massive hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Connor Murphy.

Connor Murphy ➡️ Sam Honzek • #HFhits

Blackhawks 🆚 Flames • NHL 2024 OCT 15 pic.twitter.com/2C2y3vZCQn — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) October 16, 2024

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Honzek, as he was seeing first-line minutes following a fantastic performance in training camp. It remains to be seen where he’ll slot back in when ready to return, as Matt Coronato has been filling his spot alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Despite these injuries, the Flames have continued to rack up points, as they now sit 5-0-1 on the season. It already serves as their best start since relocating to Calgary in 1980, and they’ll be looking to build on it even further tonight versus the Hurricanes.

Puck drop for tonight’s outing is set for 7 pm MT.