Flames TikTok page is memeing opposing teams after wins

If you haven’t come across the Calgary Flames’ official TikTok page yet, you’re going to want to search and give it a look.

The account has been posting videos for more than four years but is really starting to pick up steam as of late.

Last season, the Flames’ TikTok account began memeing opposing teams after wins. They’ve continued the same trend into the 2024-25 season, and it’s gotten to the point that fans are now waiting in anticipation for a video to drop following each win.

Last night’s upload following a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was one of the best yet.

There is a ton going on in the short video, including a Penguin falling, as well as Dustin Wolf’s headshot being placed on top of a goat’s body.

Here’s a look at a few of the other videos the account has posted following wins early on this season.

There are already so many videos because the Flames have gotten off to a 5-0-1 start this season. It is their best start since relocating to Calgary in 1980, and is causing many to reconsider whether or not they’ll be a bottom feeder in the standings.

Regardless of how the 2024-25 season plays out, fans are all in with this Flames team right now. The winning record has a lot to do with that, but fun and engaging posts like the ones shown above from their TikTok page seem to be helping captivate the younger audience.

The Flames’ next chance to potentially troll their opposition via TikTok will come tomorrow night, as they are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.