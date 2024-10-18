Flames giving Coronato a great opportunity following Honzek injury

The Calgary Flames are preparing to hand Matt Coronato a big role as they look for their fifth-straight win tomorrow night.

The 21-year-old Coronato was able to crack the Flames’ opening night roster but watched the first two games of the season from the press box.

He has since suited up for the last two in a fourth-line role alongside Justin Kirkland and Ryan Lomberg. While it is the Flames’ fourth line in theory, they have been arguably the strongest group of the bunch over the past two games.

Coronato has been able to pot two goals in his limited minutes, and as a result, has earned a much bigger opportunity heading into tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

#Flames at practice Friday: Kuzmenko-Kadri-Coronato

Huberdeau-Pospisil-Mantha

Zary-Backlund-Coleman

Lomberg-Kirkland-Klapka

Rooney



Bahl-Andersson

Weegar-Barrie

Bean-Pachal

Hanley-Miromanov Vladar

Wolf — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 18, 2024

Based on line combinations at practice this morning, it looks like Coronato will suit up alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko on the first line. Now, it’s up to the 2021 first-round pick to prove he belongs there.

The spot on that first line had been occupied by Samuel Honzek, who impressed the organization immensely following an outstanding training camp. He will be missing some time going forward, however, after suffering an upper-body injury in a game versus the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Likely the reason why #Flames will be without Honzek going forward https://t.co/kLpblNuKmQ — Colton Pankiw (@Coltonpankiw) October 17, 2024

Last season, Coronato’s first as a pro, saw him struggle to find his footing with the Flames, managing just three goals and nine points through 34 outings. His skill set was on full display at the AHL level, where he scored 15 goals and 42 points in 41 games.

Coronato’s big numbers at such a young age in the AHL have given fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about his future. While he still has plenty of ways to go in his development, it will be fun to see what he’s able to do tomorrow night alongside two of the Flames’ best offensive weapons.