Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Edmonton

Oct 28 2022, 2:25 pm
Get ready, Edmonton! The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Place with two shows next May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour.

On Thursday, the arena posted a teaser video set to Twain’s newest single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” with text that reads “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming tomorrow.”

 

This is welcome news to Shania fans in Edmonton, with her last performance in YEG in May of 2018 during her Now Tour. Before that, she visited Alberta’s capital city with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

