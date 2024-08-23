NewsWeather

Severe weather possible in Calgary as storms slide up from US

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Aug 23 2024, 10:34 pm
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

Calgary is under a severe thunderstorm watch as a storm system from the United States moves north into the city tonight. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the storms developed over Idaho and southern Montana and are on track to cross the US border this evening.

Calgarians and those living in southern Alberta might want to ensure their cars are out of harm’s way and move flower pots into a safe place as hail is predicted to hammer down over the city.

ECCC warns, “Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

In addition to hail, torrential rain and damaging winds are also in the forecast.

