Large hail and thunderstorms at play for parts of Alberta today

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 23 2024, 4:34 pm
Dawn Mitchell/Shutterstock

It’s shaping up to be a pretty stormy start to the weekend in Alberta, with thunderstorms expected across much of the province.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, storms are expected to roll into southern Alberta late Friday evening. While storms aren’t expected to develop until later in the evening, they are predicted to last overnight.

Large hail, strong winds and heavy rain are all in the forecast for southern Alberta on Friday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Albertans living further north can also expect to experience the effects of these storms as they move upwards in the province on Saturday.

Heavy rain could be felt from Whitecourt up to Red Earth. So no matter where you are in the province this weekend, you might want to buckle in for some extreme weather (and pack your umbrella!) 

Hopefully, the hail won’t hit as hard as it did in Calgary earlier this month.

