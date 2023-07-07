Calgary hit with a severe thunderstorm watch as Stampede gets underway

After rain washed away some Sneak-a-Peek plans, a severe thunderstorm watch is out for Calgary on the first official night of Stampede.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that some thunderstorms in the area on Friday could become severe and “produce torrential rain and large accumulations of small hail.”

It warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods with water pooling on roads which is something we’ve experienced a lot of in the city recently.

Whether you are heading to Stampede for the first Friday on the grounds or have other plans, ECCC warns that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. The agency’s motto is “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

ECCC states “Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

We were hit with a major thunderstorm last night with flash floods causing problems at the Stampede and across Calgary. There were a number of areas hit by hail as well.

So if you are heading to Stampede tonight make sure you can take cover if the thunder starts to roll.

This could be a common problem this year with rain in the forecast more often than not for the first few days of Stampede.